I refer to the letter ‘Unsung Heroine’ (June 20), accompanied by a photograph featuring a lady taking the initiative and helping the police to clear the traffic after a serious crash involving three vehicles at Għadira Bay. That lady was my wife, Dee, who was in the car with me along with two guests returning from Gozo. Since that road is the only one leading to the Gozo ferry and hundreds of cars had just left the boat or were heading north trying to reach the next one, my wife decided to try to help since most of the policemen were assisting the ambulances get the injured to hospital.

With one side of the dual carriageways blocked by the crashed vehicles, and in conjunction with the local policeman, she helped to direct traffic onto the other side of the dual carriageway to allow one lane of traffic to flow in each direction until the obstruction was cleared, which looked as though it would take many hours.

This is not the first time she has done this sort of thing because she regards it as her civic duty but it is always nice to get a bit of appreciation from one of the thousands of drivers who were helped by her actions.

I am proud of her.