Attard road project

I make reference to my letter published on the Times of Malta of May 25 regarding the project heralded by Minister Ian Borg. This project in my opinion will have a much-awaited positive impact on the families living in the localities of Attard, Balzan and Birkirkara who are plagued with traffic congestion and pollution problems on a daily basis.

I was therefore quite surprised when it came to my knowledge that during a parliamentary session David Agius said that I am not in agreement with this project which is not correct as I have not changed my position. I only discussed the project with residents in my vicinity who were in total agreement.

As quoted by Borg, this long-awaited investment will bring benefits to the 30,000 commuters who it is said use these roads daily and most importantly to the residents.

Residents in these localities have for years forgotten the tranquility due to the dis-interest of previous administrations to implement this much-needed solution.

I felt it was my duty to outline my position and especially that of residents of Notary Zarb Street. We look forward to the implementation of this project.

Finally I would like to express my satisfaction on the important decision the minister has taken to see to the implementation of the project for the central part of Malta.