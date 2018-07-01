Action that hurts

I refer to the sudden industrial action taking place at day centres run by Aġenzija Sapport that caters for persons with severe disabilities.

It is very unfortunate that such action is taken without any prior notice whatsoever. As a result, the people concerned suffer badly as do the parents who have to care for them. We urge the unions to consider seriously such consequences prior to resorting to such action.

Similarly, we strongly urge the authorities concerned to do their utmost to prevent such action from occurring and to immediately find just solutions to the prevailing problems so the directives are lifted.

Vulnerable people are put in a very difficult situation by such action and their parents, many of whom are elderly and in need of support themselves, find it very difficult to carry this added burden.

The Ħbieb of Aġenzija Sapport augurs that these just demands are met without delay.