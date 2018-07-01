What happened on... June 30

10 years ago - The Times

Monday, June 30, 2008

Migrant ‘beaten’ by the police

A Sudanese immigrant who yesterday admitted in court to assaulting three police officers had himself been brutally beaten by a group of policemen while he was handcuffed and defenceless, eyewitnesses have told The Times.

“He was in the foetal position, handcuffed and the police were kicking him and slammed him against their van,” eyewitness Rebecca Filletti told The Times.

The incident occurred in Paceville’s main square in the early hours of Saturday morning in front of a large number of witnesses, even though hardly anyone did anything about it.

Ms Filletti approached the police officers to question their behaviour and was arrested.

“As soon as I started asking questions, they asked for my identification and my details... I said: Why? I did nothing wrong. I want to know why you are arresting this man because what you are doing is wrong. At that point they arrested me,” she said.

Ms Filletti, who studies refugee law, had offered to assist the man. She was taken to the St Julian’s police station and was released only after her boyfriend and some other friends went to the station to see what was going on.

25 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, June 30, 1993

EC expected to set tough admission terms for Malta, Cyprus

The European Commission will tell Malta that it must radically overhaul its economy before formal talks on membership of the Community could begin, a Reuters reporter said yesterday.

“It’s an economy which would simply be wiped out if they had to compete in the single market from one day to another,” the news agency quoted a commission official as saying in the report from Brussels.

The Commission’s ‘opinion’ (avis) on Malta and Cyprus are expected to be adopted when the executive meets today.

“Commission officials said the executive, while being open to the island’s long-term EC membership, would thus dash their hopes of joining a current round of membership talks being held with Austria, Finland, Norway and Sweden, the report said.

The Commission will propose offering Malta exploratory talks and technical assistance to help it carry out the necessary reforms, which include reforming competition laws, slashing import protection and stopping state prices.

“Once enough progress has been made, a pre-accession protocol could be signed with Malta, only after which would a decision to open formal talks be taken.”

Half a century ago - Sunday Times of Malta

Sunday, June 30, 1968

Xlendi chapel 100 years old

The 100-year-old chapel at Xlendi is to be reconstructed under the supervision of architect Joseph Dimech, on the initiative of the present rector, Fr Curmi of Munxar.

This chapel, dedicated to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, was built in the vicinity of another chapel dedicated to Santa Domenica, which had been declared unfit for use by Bishop Balaguer in his pastoral visit of 1657.

Xlendi chapel was built in 1868 by Carolina Cauchi and the Carmelite Fathers of Mdina who offered the site of this building. A marble tablet in the sacristy commemorates this gesture. The chapel is in the limits of Kerċem and the titular painting represents Our Lady of Mount Carmel holding the Child Baby Jesus presenting the Holy Scapular to St Simon Stock.

NRPS race ends in disaster

Following their first pigeon summer race from Syracuse which turned out to be a stinker, NRPS of Ħamrun held another two races which unfortunately ended up with similarly disappointing results.

The Faturity Race was run on Friday, June 7, and out of a total birdcage of 250, only about 25 managed to reach home by sunset.