Saturday, June 30, 2018, 06:29

Pharmacies open tomorrow

9am to noon

Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);
Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);
Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);
Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);
St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);
J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);
Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);
Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);
Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);
Promenade Pharmacy, St Paul’s Court, Pioneer Road, Buġibba (2744 1160);
Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);
Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);
Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);
Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);
Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);
Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Triq il-Kbira, Rabat (2145 5479);
Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);
Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available tomorrow at Ta’ l-Ibraġ parish church square, tomorrow, between 8:30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.

