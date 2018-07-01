Announcements - June 30, 2018

BARBARA. On June 29, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOSEPH, former manager, Dragonara Palace Casino, aged 73, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lilian, née Galea, his son Mark and his wife Lydia, his beloved sisters Lorraine and Caroline, his brother Tony, his in-laws Doreen and Peter Brincat, Antoinette Gatt Rutter, Vincent and Yvonne Dunford, Gladys Dunford, their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, June 30, at 1.30pm for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Malta for their care and dedication, the doctors and staff at the Palliative Care Unit, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, for their care and support.

GRECH – JOE. Went to meet the Risen Lord on June 26. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Dorothy, née Engerer, his children Juanita and Franklyn and his wife Sarah, grandchildren, great-grand­children, brother Frank and his wife Grace, family and friends, nephews and nieces.

Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 2, at 2pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

MELI. On June 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAULINE, widow of Emanuel, aged 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Dr George Cassar and his wife Jane, Mr Justice Silvio Meli and his wife Sylvana, Philip and his wife Jackie, her grandchildren Maria Pia, Stefan and Maurice Meli, Andrew and Martin Meli, Antonella and Carl Cassar, her sister Marianne and her husband EU Commissioner Karmenu Vella, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, July 2, at 1.30pm, for St George's parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the sisters and staff at Dar Madre Margerita, Qormi, especially Madre Marion Debrincat, for all their dedication and support and the staff at Mater Dei Hospital. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On June 28, at St Francis Convent, Birkirkara, Fr ALFONS SAMMUT, OFM Conv., passed away peacefully at the age of 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his sister Sr. Mary Rose Sammut, PSDP, his brother Edgar and his wife Laura, his nephews Michael, Philip and his wife Anne, Alexia, wife of Matthew Vella, and their children Jacques, Beppe, Alex and Sienna, members of the Franciscan Conventual Province, relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, June 30, at 8.45am for St Francis church, Birkirkara, where he will lie in state. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the Franciscan community grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of MARY De MARCO will be celebrated tomorrow at 11am at Attard parish church. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. Cherished memo­ries of my beloved MARK on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always very much in my thoughts and prayers. Sylvia. May he rest in peace.

BONETT. Remembering our dear mother MARY on the 10th anniversary of her demise with much love. Her daughters Stephanie and Bernard; Josianne and Lawrence and grandsons Franceso and Matteo.

We thought of you with love today

All we have are memories

God has you in His keeping

We have you in our hearts.

CURMI. In ever loving memory of our dearly beloved father GEORGE, today being the sixth anniversary of his calling to eternal life. Never forgotten by his children Ann, Michael and Anne, Margaret, Robert and Joanna, Julian and Maureen, Stephen and Edna, his 11 grandchildren Mark, Nicholas, Simon, Paula, Maria, Michael, Alex, Kristina, Andrew, Matthew and Timmy and his two great-grandsons Harry and Sebastian. Dear Lord, keep him and our dearest mother Rose in Your eternal peace.

GENOVESE. Cherished memo­ries of PAUL, especially today the anniversary of his demise. Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Mima, Cynthia and Claire.

NUNNS – AGNES, née Thomas. Loving memories of a dearest mother and grandmother, today the 31st anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Doris and Winston, Winston Jr, Trevor and their families.

SAID PULLICINO. Treasured memories of PHILIP on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Tomorrow’s 10am Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be celebrated for the repose of his soul.