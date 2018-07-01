A showcase of agricultural produce

Photos: Mark Zammit Cordina

Folklore, tradition and agricultural produce were on show on Friday during the annual Imnarja festivities held at Buskett on the occasion of the feast of St Peter and St Paul.

This year, the visitors who flocked to the event, dating back to the times of the Knights of St John, had the chance to visit Verdala Palace which was open to the public.

Another attraction was a bird competition and a fishing exhibition, which were both held on a farm within Buskett.

In line with tradition, the two-day festivities started on Thursday evening with a parade of traditional equine-driven cart and carriages from Saqqajja in Rabat to Buskett.

This was followed by an Agrarian Society of Malta exhibition, consisting of horticultural products and a wide variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables.

In the evening, the crowds were also entertained with various Għana groups specialising in Spirtu Pront – an improvised form of traditional singing.

Activities on Friday started as early as 5am with the entry of livestock for competitions. Stalls were set up showcasing traditional food, sweets and drink including a selection of wines from locally grown grapes.

At around noon, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca presented the trophies to the winners of the various competitions.

The Imnarja events closed with the traditional horse races held at Triq it-Tiġrija, in Saqqajja, in the afternoon.