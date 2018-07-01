MSE Index lower on mixed trading

The MSE Equity Total Return Index partially erased last week’s gain, as it slipped 0.21 per cent to 8,637.132 points. A total of 19 equities were active as fallers marginally outweighed gainers – seven securities to six.

The trend of somewhat low investor participation persisted as a turnover of €851,077 was generated over 131 transactions.

The banking industry was one of the main drivers of the negative performance, as Bank of Valletta plc and Fimbank plc both lost ground. BOV declined by 0.86 per cent as 80,794 shares were exchanged over 27 transactions.

Fimbank, recorded a 2.88 per cent loss in value this month, following three trades executed this week, totalling 25,333 shares.

HSBC Bank Malta plc moved in the opposite direction to top off a very positive month, during which the equity rallied 6.98 per cent.

Lombard Bank Malta plc continued on its recent trend, as it closed both the week and the month unchanged at €2.28.

In he telecommunications, GO plc traded seven times midweek, as 10,982 shares changed ownership. The outcome was a decrease in value of 2.34 per cent, to close the at €3.34.

International Hotel Investments plc (IHI) was down by 2.94 per cent this week across a considerable volume of 127,283 shares over 17 deals. Nonetheless, June was still a very good month for IHI as it closed higher at €0.66.

Despite generating a turnover of €31,162, Malta International Airport plc closed unchanged at €4.98, as contrasting performances were registered early during the week – a marginal decline over the month of 0.4 per cent.

A single trade of 5,000 Mapfre Middlesea plc shares had no bearing on the share price of €1.94.

RS2 Software plc rebounded by 5.98 per cent in June even though it drifted 0.8 per cent lower this week, to end the month at €1.24.

In the food and beverage sector, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc advanced by 2.22 per cent this week, extending its month-on-month gain and closing at €6.90.

Similarly, retail conglomerate PG plc put on an additional 0.76 per cent, to bring its final monthly increase to 3.91 per cent.

Medserv plc posted a monthly fall in price of 4.76 per cent to €1, albeit closing unchanged during this week’s trading sessions.

The five recorded trades generated a turnover of €27,420.

Medserv has just announced that it has signed a second contract with a multinational oil and gas corporation to provide Shore Base Logistics services for exploration activities taking place offshore Cyprus.

In the property sector, a couple of deals of 3,000 Plaza Centres plc shares had no effect on the price of €1.04.

The AGM of MIDI plc was held on Wednesday during which the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the final net dividend of €0.007 per share were approved.

The equity ended the week with a 6.25 per cent rally to €0.476.

June marked a positive month for Malita Investments plc, as its share price appreciated by 2.98 per cent to €0.865.

A single transaction on slim volume of Malta Properties Company plc shares had no effect on the share price of €0.52.

On Monday, Tigne Mall plc held its AGM during which the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 were approved, as was the final net dividend of €0.0128 per ordinary share as recommended by the directors. The equity registered a positive price movement of 1.6 per cent to €0.95 this week.

Trident Estates plc also held its AGM on Wednesday during which all resolutions on the agenda were approved. This includes the financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2018, the appointment of the company’s auditors and the approval of the aggregate amount of emoluments payable annually to all directors.

The equity traded in negative territory as a single trade dragged the share price lower by 3.05 per cent to €1.27, equivalent to the monthly loss.

Main Street Complex plc also traded on slim volume, as a single trade was executed on Thursday at a price of €0.67. This translates to a 0.74 per cent fall for the week and a 4.29 per cent loss in June.

In the corporate debt market, a total of 42 issues were active during the week, generating a turn-over of €1.8 million over 155 deals. Gainers totalled 18 securities while fallers amounted to 11.

The 5.5% Pendergardens Developments plc Secured € 2020 Series I headed the list of fallers, as a price decline of 2.74 per cent was recorded, to close at €103.

On a positive note, the 5% GlobalCapital plc Unsecured € 2021 partially recovered the previous week’s loss, as it climbed to €101.85.

Yields in the sovereign debt market were up this week as from the 25 active issues, 22 traded lower while the rest headed north.

A total turnover of €2.1 million was generated over 135 transactions – with a substantial activity taking place across the long-dated 2.1% MGS 2039 (I) issuance, having edged marginally lower by 0.07 per cent to €100.69.

The largest loss in value was registered by the 4.3% MGS 2033 (I) which drifted 0.83% to €131.97.

One of the few exceptions was the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I), gaining a marginal 0.09 per cent at €106.