Rock and figs take centre stage at Gozo festival

Figs and rock music are the protagonists of a two-day festival taking place in Xagħra this weekend. The locality is renowned for its fig cultivation.

The festival will open tonight with a rock night, dubbed Hilltop Rock, during which Cash & Band, Chris Grech, Cheryl Balzan, Kevin McGowan and Chris Portelli will interpret rock hits from the 1970s until today.

Tomorrow, the event will focus on the culinary aspect under the title Lejla Tina, which will feature live cooking sessions and food stalls selling fig products,. Traditional folk entertainment will be provided by Ta’ Verna and Xagħra Folk Group, while MAE Band will provide an acoustic session. DJ Pierre Cordina will close off the night.

There will also be a children’s play area.

The festival is taking place today and tomorrow at Victory Square, Xagħra, from 8pm onwards. For more information, visit the Facebook page Xagħra Fig Festival.