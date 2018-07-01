Night market in Cospicua

Paint Malta

A summer nights version of the Malta Artisan Market is taking place today and tomorrow in Cospicua.

A variety of stalls will feature products by small business entrepreneurs, independent artists, crafters and artisans, unique arts, home décorand accessories.

The aim of the market is to expose small, independent businesses and local craftsmanship in a community setting, ‘market place’ ambient. Highlights of the upcoming market include Liudmyla Dimech (winner, Premju Ġieħ l-Artiġjanat, 2017), Kotba Calleja (handmade books), The Crafty Cottonerans, Paint Malta and Te’ Fit-Tazza/Souvenirs That Don’t Suck.

The pet-friendly event is being held in collaboration with the Cospicua local council.

The market will be open today and tomorrow from 6 to 11pm at Piazza Paolino Vassallo, Cospicua. For more information, visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com or visit the Facebook page. For more information, contact: [email protected].