Saturday, June 30, 2018, 11:09

Malta Blues Festival

Antoni Grimaud

The first ever edition of the Malta Blues Festival is taking place today.

The performers include Paul Audia, a young blues guitarist; Steven Van Der Nat, one of the guitarists of local band The Creepers who had repatriated to Holland and formed Little Steve & the Big Beat, a professional blues band performing in Europe; and Antoni Grimaud, a solo performer and songwriter currently residing in the UK.

The Malta Blues Festival will take place today at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.ticketline.com.mt.

Paul AudiaPaul Audia

