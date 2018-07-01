Leli's requiem to be revived in original theatrical interpretation

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A poem by Immanuel Mifsud will come to life through puppetry in an original production by the renowned Theatre Anon at the Malta International Arts Festival on Wednesday.

Daqsxejn ta’ Requiem lil Leli (A Modest Requiem for Leli) is a long poem set to music for quintet and percussion by Kris Spiteri with visuals by Vince Briffa.

The requiem chronicles the last moments in the life of Leli, who, while in a coma, re-reads the main chapters of his life, most notably his childhood, where he encounters his parents, relatives, friends, and teachers.

As he gets closer to his last breath, Leli's visions become more poetic and charming with merry-go-round white horses, butterflies, chocolates, toy trains and pretty women. Leli's death turns out to be a serene boat ride towards the island of the dead where all his relatives and friends who had passed away before him are waiting to give him a most emotional welcome.

Daqsxejn ta’ Requiem lil Leli will be recited in Maltese, with English subtitles projected for non-Maltese speakers.

The ensemble includes Tatjana Chircop, Sarah Spiteri (violin), Joseph Mallia (viola), Christopher Greenhalg (cello), Lampros Ioannis Lapin (bassoon), Luke Baldacchino, Luke Briffa, and Kristian Schembri (percussion).

Theatre Anon's Douglas Comley, Sandra Mifsud, Jacob Piccinino, Liliana Portelli and Pierre Stafrace will be performing.

Daqsxejn ta’ Requiem lil Leli is being presented on Wednesday, July 4, at St Elmo, Valletta at 9pm. For tickets, click here.