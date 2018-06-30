Advert
Friday, June 29, 2018, 08:53 by Press Association

Nine killed as oil-carrying truck crashes in Nigeria

Nine people have died after an oil-carrying tanker truck crashed and burst into flames on a bridge in Lagos, Nigerian officials said.

The Lagos state emergency management agency said in a statement that one of the dead was a child.

Another four people were injured in the accident on Thursday evening, and 54 vehicles were burned.

It is not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The statement said fire, police and other authorities were on the scene amid efforts to clear the road of the destroyed vehicles.

Local television footage showed emergency responders walking among the charred-white vehicles, some of them still burning inside.

