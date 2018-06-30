Advert
Friday, June 29, 2018, 11:54 by Press Association

Iraq hangs 12 prisoners as PM urges rapid executions

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Twelve prisoners convicted on terror charges in Iraq have been hanged following a recommendation by the premier to speed up the executions.

Haider al-Abadi's office announced on Friday that the convicts were hanged the previous evening after they had exhausted all possibilities for appeal.

The Justice Ministry released a photograph of the execution.

Mr Al-Abadi is facing questions over security in the country after the bodies of eight policemen and members of a pro-government Shiite militia were found on the side of a road north of Baghdad earlier this week.

The eight were believed to have been abducted by Islamic State militants earlier this month.

Mr Al-Abadi on Thursday urged Iraqi President Fuad Masum to immediately sign execution orders for all convicted terror suspects sentenced to death.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. EU cuts migration deal after marathon talks, differences remain

  2. 100 migrants feared dead as boat capsizes off Libya

  3. Italy blocks EU summit agreement until migration demands met

  4. Migration challenge is make-or-break for EU, says Merkel

  5. Italy sets high demands on EU migration deal Merkel needs

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-06-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed