Friday, June 29, 2018, 16:13

Malta O-50 win World Pool Championships

The Malta Over 50 team who won the World Championships in Blackpool.

Malta has enjoyed more success at the World Pool Championships in Blackpool as the men's Over 50 national team lifted the title on Friday. 

In Friday's final the team led by skipper Brian Grech had the better of Northern Ireland 13-5.

The Maltese had booked their place into the final when they battled past India 13-11 in a tight semi-final. 

The Malta Over 50 team was formed by Christ Mills, Grech, Marco Bonello, Tonio Mifsud, Alfred Attard and Marcel Micallef. 

Elsewhere, Mills, who earlier this week had won the world individual championships and the World Masters in the same category, made it a treble of honours when he was named as the Best Player of the tournament.

That accolade completed a clean sweep of honours for Mills.

