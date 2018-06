Photo: The New Arc, Facebook

An overweight hedgehog - which experts believe could be the fattest in the world - has been put on a strict diet.

Weighing in at 2.3kg Arbuckle struggles to walk or roll into a defensive ball after overeating during the winter.

The creature was handed into The New Arc, an animal rescue centre in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday evening, and the team there have put him on a low-calorie diet after admitting they had never seen a hedgehog so large.