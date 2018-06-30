Today's front pages - June 29, 2018

Good morning. The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the captain of the migrant rescue ship the MV Lifeline was on Thursday granted police bail and would be facing charges related to the vessel’s registration. In another story, it says the award of a €26 million tender for the building of a health centre in Paola has been halted amid “serious doubts as to how the evaluation procedure was executed”.

The Malta Independent quotes the Prime Minister saying that many EU states backed Malta on its mv Lifeline action.

L-Orizzont says that many trappers are still angry at the European Union and the Nationalist Party.

In-Nazzjon says that Malta has 550 fewer nurses than it needs.