‘No’ to Muscat as EC president, EPP vice-president says

It was “completely inappropriate” to even mention Joseph Muscat as a possible next president of the European Commission, European People’s Party vice president Dara Murphy said on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the centre-right political parties’ leaders’ meeting in Brussels, Mr Murphy said there were “very, very serious questions” Dr Muscat had yet to answer, referring to the rule of law, corruption and Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder as some of the issues the Prime Minister had yet to speak about.

Mr Murphy, who is also tasked with running the EPP campaign for next year’s European Parliament elections, was asked for his views on reports that the Socialists and Democrats were toying with the idea of nominating Dr Muscat as their candidate for the post.

But when you have the death of a journalist, then that’s something else

Rumours in the Belgian capital that Dr Muscat is being touted for a top position in one of the EU institutions were fuelled by the Prime Minister’s declaration that he would not be contesting the next general election.

However, observers in Brussels noted that, in the wake of the Bidnija car bombing, the chances of Dr Muscat getting a top post were diminishing, especially as he appeared to be refusing to address some of the concerns flagged by the European Parliament.

“We will see more accountability if he shows up and this is not a new stand. He needs to answer questions whether he runs for the post or not.

“There are questions surrounding several member states, but when you have the death of a journalist, then that’s something else,” Mr Murphy remarked.