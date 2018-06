A 12-year-old boy from Żebbuġ was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Ħamrun on Friday.

The accident happened in Triq il-Kbira, San Ġużepp at 10.10am.

The police said the boy was a passenger in a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 21-year-old man from Qormi. The car was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Passat that was being driven by a 44-year-old man from Birkirkara.

A woman passenger in the Vitz and the two drivers escaped unhurt.