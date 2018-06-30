I am just wondering if it has been proved in court whether Assistant Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta has actually gone against his oath of office declaration that he will be true to the laws of Malta etc., presuming he indeed took such an oath of office, which was the standard way of declaring oneself true to the Constitution when joining the Police Force.

If not, I do not see why he should be expunged fromleading the investigation intothe murder of the late Daphne Caruana Galizia.