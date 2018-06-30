Malta’s first elected Parliament in 1921 had established September 8 as Malta’s national day. This in recognition of the sacrifices and bravery of the Maltese, guided and aided by the knights to liberate our islands from the mighty onslaught of the Turks.

Up to the late 1950s groups of Maltese living in Egypt, England, Australia, Canada and the United States used, on September 8, to gather together to celebrate what they called ‘Malta Day’.

Even if still a colony, Malta had in place education, the courts, a civil service and its postal service as well as its language and flag. And it had its national day.

In Malta, the September 8 festivities were held regularly. A public address was held on September 7 recalling the Great Siege of 1565 as well as victory ending WWII. The following day the Archbishop celebrated pontifical High Mass at St John’s, which was attended by the governor, the prime minister, ministers, members of Parliament, members of the Bench, knights of Malta and members of the public.

In 1964 came Independence and the government wanted to celebrate in a fitting manner. However it was rumoured at the time that Prime Minister Gorg Borg Olivier wished to celebrate Independence Day on September 8. But the time between Britain’s approval of the grant of Independence and September 8 was too short for adequate preparations, including foreign guest delegations.

So Independence Day was celebrated on September 21 and established as Malta’s national day. In 1971, Prime Minister Dom Mintoff re-established September 8 as the national day. And as time went by, we finished with further changes ultimately resulting with five important days as days of national festivities.

The festivities we celebrate today would not have been possible without September 8.