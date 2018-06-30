What happened on... June 29

10 years ago - The Sunday Times

Sunday, June 29, 2008

Surcharge to ‘more than double’

The fuel surcharge is expected to more than double in the coming days, surpassing the 100 per cent mark, as the government grapples with record oil prices and expired hedging agreements, The Sunday Times has learnt. Local analysts are even warning that the government may impose a threefold increase in the surcharge if the international oil crisis persists.

An announcement from the government is expected imminently, just as many Maltese families turn to electric fans and airconditioners to cope with the summer heat.

Consumers’ pockets already took a hit last week when Enemalta announced a rise in the price of petrol, diesel and paraffin. A hefty surcharge increase is bound to add to the financial pressure faced by many as the worldwide crisis takes a grip on Malta.

The surcharge is applied to water and electricity consumption – not meter rental – though around 30,000 low-income households are exempt from paying the additional charge. The surcharge structure was introduced as a temporary measure in January 2005, when the price of oil on the international market started its upward climb.

25 years ago - The Times

Tuesday, June 29, 1993

Defence pleads insufficient evidence in Sylvia King case

Hair samples were taken yesterday by a court-appointed forensic expert from Joseph Harrington, 36, of Cospicua who is accused of abducting and murdering Sylvia King last April.

The samples were taken by Dr Anthony Abela Medici after defence counsel Dr Joe Brincat declared that Harrington was complying with the request out of respect for the court, but without prejudice to his right to proceed on the matter according to law.

During the compilation proceedings before Magistrate Jacqueline Padovani yesterday, experts also took Harrington’s fingerprints and those of co-accused Tommy Baldacchino, 33, of Żejtun.

Mrs King’s body was found charred beyond recognition in a burned-out car at Il-Kunċizzjoni, limits of Rabat, last April.

Dr Jonathan Joslin, giving evidence to the court, testified that he had been called to examine Harrington at the police lock-up the following day. The accused bore no signs of external violence, nor any contusions or abrasions.

Dr Brincat, addressing the court before the hair samples were taken, said the Criminal Code provided for a three-month limit for the conclusion of the compilation proceedings.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Saturday, June 29, 1968

‘Complete agreement’ reached on Drydocks proposals

The Ministry of Labour yesterday issued a statement declaring that “complete agreement” had been reached on the proposals made by Minister of Labour V. Tabone on June 14 to the metal workers section of the General Workers’ Union and the management. Dr Tabone had made proposals to end an overtime ban called by the union in the Drydocks which was paralysing the ‘yard.

In his proposals, the minister set up a commission under the director of labour A. Castillo, with representatives of the union and the management to thrash out difficulties.

No details have been made public by the government on what the proposals in actual fact were, besides the statement on June 14 which declared: “These proposals relate to disciplinary and grievances procedures, a system of time-keeping, wages structure, hours of work and the shift premium.”

It was the union which later that day revealed what the minister’s proposals had been.

These stated that a maximum pay of £12.15 was envisaged for tradesmen, with annual increments over five years, with the first increases as from July 1.