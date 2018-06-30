Advert
Friday, June 29, 2018, 08:12

Volleyball marathon in aid of charity

President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca will inaugurate the 10th edition of the BOV Marigold Volleyball Marathon in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza today at 6pm.

The 53-hour marathon, taking place at the home’s premises in Siġġiewi, sees sportsmen and volunteers working hand-in-hand with the aim of raising funds for the home’s residents, which now number 115. Local singers will provide entertainment and there will also be food and drink stalls.

The marathon, which comes to end on Sunday at 11.30pm, will be broadcast live on local TV channels.

