Volleyball marathon for Id-Dar tal-Providenza gets going

The 53-hour BOV Marigold Volleyball Marathon for Id-Dar tal-Providenza is now underway, the 10th time that the event has been organised.

The big project for the coming year is the opening of another home in Balluta as well as a much needed overhaul of Dar iż-Żerniq in Siġġiewi, the very first home in the community for the residents of Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

The marathon will run until Sunday at the grounds of the home itself.

In addition to supporting the players who will be playing volleyball, visitors may enjoy some of Malta’s best talent. The band of the Armed Forces of Malta, followed by Kersten Graham’s Band will perform on Friday. The Police Force Band accompanied by local singers will give a musical show on Saturday while the popular band The Crowns will perform on Sunday till the end of the marathon.

A big screen for World Cup football enthusiasts will also be available together with food stalls. The Marathon will be aired live on television stations TVM, TVM2, NET TV and One TV.

The Volleyball Marathon was officially inaugurated by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, accompanied by Fr Martin Micallef, director of the home and Elvia George, chief finance officer at Bank of Valletta and member on the Board of the Marigold Foundation – BOV in the Community.

Fr Martin thanked the volunteers for their support all the year round, and also the players who not only participate in the marathon but also undergo two months of gruelling training to make it to the final cut.

Contributions can be made by calling 51702012 for a €15 donation and 51802013 for a €25 donation. A donation of €6.99 can be made by sending a blank SMS to 50618944. BOV Mobile Pay subscribers may also make their donation to the following number 79324834. There is also a pledge line: 2146 1537.