Pharmacies open today

Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);

St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);

Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Felice Dispensary 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);

Gudja Pharmacy, 9, St Cyrus Street, Gudja (2169 6422);

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);

Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available today at Gozo General Hospital, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.