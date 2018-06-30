Pharmacies open today
9am to noon
Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);
St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);
Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311);
St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);
Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);
St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 172, Main Street, Lija (2141 4051);
Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);
Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Felice Dispensary 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);
Gudja Pharmacy, 9, St Cyrus Street, Gudja (2169 6422);
Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);
Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);
Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
Blood donation
■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available today at Gozo General Hospital, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.