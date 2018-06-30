Palace Armoury and State Rooms open for free today

The Tapestries Chamber

Heritage Malta is opening the Palace Armoury and State Rooms at the Grand Master’s Palace free of charge today.

Visitors will also have the last opportunity to view the exhibition Picasso and Mirò: The Flesh & the Spirit currently hosted in the State Rooms’ Dining Room and Throne Room. It will remain open till tomorrow.

The Palace Armoury houses suits of armour owned by Grand Masters Alof de Wignacourt and Jean de la Valette, arms and armour used by the Knights of St John and the Ottoman Empire during the Great Siege of 1565, a varied selection of firearms used for both military and sporting purposes and a selection of artillery pieces originally used for battle on the fortifications.

On the upper level of the Palace, visitors can visit the State Rooms, the late 18th-century baroque illusionistic ceiling paintings decorating the corridors, the portrait gallery of the various rulers of the Maltese islands spanning from the Order of St John until today and the only complete and intact set of the famous 18th-century French Gobelins tapestries, entitled Les Teintures des Indes, in the world.

During the open day, two guided tours will be held at 10.30am and 2pm.

The opening hours will be as follows: Palace Armoury from 9am to 5pm (last admission at 4.30pm); Palace State Rooms from 9am to 4.30pm (last admission at 4pm); the exhibition Picasso and Mirò from 9am to 4.30pm (last admission at 4pm).