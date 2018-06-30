MaltaPost distances itself from survey messages
Pop-ups or messages seemingly originating from MaltaPost that invite viewers to complete a survey and share personal data in return for a chance to win a free phone or gift card were not being issued by the company, it said on Friday.
MaltaPost said it did not engage in such practices and did not issue such messages. It said it took its commitments towards protecting and maintaining the privacy of its customers seriously and recommended that such messages were ignored.