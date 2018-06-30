Announcements - June 29, 2018

BARBARA. On June 29, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOSEPH, former manager, Dragonara Palace Casino, aged 73, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Lilian, née Galea, his son Mark and his wife Lydia, his beloved sisters Lorraine and Caroline, his brother Tony, his in-laws Doreen and Peter Brincat, Antoinette Gatt Rutter, Vincent and Yvonne Dunford, Gladys Dunford, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 30 at 1.30pm for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Malta for their care and dedication, the doctors and staff at the Palliative Care Unit, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, for their care and support.

LANZON. On June 26, at his residence, CHARLES PAUL of St Julians, aged 63, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Annette, his children Marylou, Riccardo and Kristian, his granddaughters Nina and Sophia, his beloved brothers Anthony and his wife Melanie, Paul and Michael, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, June 29, at 9.30am for the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MELI. On June 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAULINE, widow of Emanuel, aged 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Dr George Cassar and his wife Jane, Mr Justice Silvio Meli and his wife Sylvana, Philip and his wife Jackie, her grandchildren Maria Pia, Stefan and Maurice Meli, Andrew and Martin Meli, Antonella and Carl Cassar, her sister Marianne and her husband EU Commissioner Karmenu Vella, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, July 2, at 1.30pm, for St George's parish church, Qormi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the sisters and staff at Dar Madre Margerita, Qormi, especially Madre Marion Debrincat, for all their dedication and support and the staff at Mater Dei Hospital. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI. On June 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY of Msida, widow of Ugo D. Mizzi, aged 90, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Petrina and her husband Martin, Ramon and his wife Catherine, Henrietta and her husband Edgar, Andrew and his wife Phyllis, her grandchildren Clarissa, Audrey, Jenny, Pia, Thea and Petra, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 30, at 7.30am, for Msida parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the staff at Medical Ward 2, Mater Dei Hospital, for all their dedication and support. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On June 28, at her residence, MARYANNE of Qormi, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Emmanuel, her children Silanne and her husband Paul, Ivan and his wife Jennifer, her grandchildren Maverick, Nickolai and Clive, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 30 for Qormi San Ġorġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8:15am, followed by interment at Qormi cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT. On June 28, at St Francis Convent, Birkirkara, Fr ALFONS SAMMUT, OFM Conv., passed away peacefully at the age of 89, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his sister Sr. Mary Rose Sammut, PSDP, his brother Edgar and his wife Laura, his nephews Michael, Philip and his wife Anne, Alexia, wife of Matthew Vella, and their children Jacques, Beppe, Alex and Sienna, members of the Franciscan Conventual Province, relatives and friends in Malta and abroad. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, June 30, at 8.45am for St Francis church, Birkirkara, where he will lie in state. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the Franciscan community grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GRISCTI – MARY. In ever loving memory of my dear mother who passed away 27 years ago. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Her son Alfred.

JACCARINI – Fr VICTOR JACCARINI, SJ. Today the fourth anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed and never forgotten by his brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

QUINTANO. Treasured memories of a deeply missed mother and grandmother, ADELAIDE, who went to meet the Risen Lord 29 years ago. Love Louise and family.

QUINTANO. Cherished memories of a beloved mother and nanna, ADELAIDE, especially today being the 29th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and prayers. Her family.

VELLA – JOSEPH. Cherished memories of a dear dad on the anniversary of his demise. Rest in peace. Vivienne, Antoinette, Marthese.