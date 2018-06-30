Maltese migration stories

One of the works on show at the Latitude 36 exhibition.

Charlie Cauchi’s new exhibition is opening today at Blitz in Valletta.

Under the umbrella of Latitude 36, this exhibition showcases stories about the Maltese diaspora, told through a series of artworks, ranging from photography and soundscapes, to built structures and moving image. Arranged around the architecture of the ‘townhouse’ structure that is Blitz, this exhibition appropriates each room in the gallery to tell a different migration story.

The project stems from Cauchi’s upbringing as a Maltese migrant’s daughter in the UK and brings real-life stories to theforefront to create “a morehonest and open debate about migration”.

This project has been travelling around the world since 2016. It includes various first, second and third generation Maltese communities in the UK and US, and will continue gathering material through its various contacts with embassies and high commissions.

It forms part of the Valletta 2018 –European Capital of Culture Programme and is supported by the British Council Malta and Gagliardi. Blitz is also supported by Arts Council Malta through a cultural partnership agreement.

Latitude 36 will also feature original performance pieces by Rosana Cade, Foxy and Husk and Nick Cassenbaum in July.

The exhibition is on at Blitz in St Lucy Street, Valletta, until July 14. Doors open tonight at 7pm. A drinks reception will be held to introduce the work and welcome the visiting artists. The gallery is open from Tuesday to Friday from 1 to 6pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm. It is closed on public holidays.