Lecture and exhibition opening in Gozo

Judge Giovanni Bonello is delivering a lecture titled ‘Minor Gozo from forgotten archives at the times of the Knights’ at Il-Ħaġar in Victoria tomorrow at 11am. Entrance is free but, space being limited, those interested are invited to book their seat through [email protected].

At noon, Dr Bonello will officially open a photo exhibition by Salvatore Iozzi,titled Gozo Colori Kuluri Colours, which will remain available till the end of September.

Il-Ħaġar museum in St George’s Square, Victoria, is open from 9am to 5pm seven days a week. Entrance is free.