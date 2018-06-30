Advert
Friday, June 29, 2018, 06:49

Lecture and exhibition opening in Gozo

Judge Giovanni Bonello is delivering a lecture titled ‘Minor Gozo from forgotten archives at the times of the Knights’ at Il-Ħaġar in Victoria tomorrow at 11am. Entrance is free but, space being limited, those interested are invited to book their seat through [email protected].

At noon, Dr Bonello will officially open a photo exhibition by Salvatore Iozzi,titled Gozo Colori Kuluri Colours, which will remain available till the end of September.

Il-Ħaġar museum in St George’s Square, Victoria, is open from 9am to 5pm seven days a week. Entrance is free.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. A feast of Maltese traditions and culture

  2. Classic concerts in Gozo

  3. A celebration of all forms of art

  4. Maltese migration stories

  5. A tribute to rock band Kiss

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-06-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed