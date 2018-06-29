Watch: Mexican airline offers discounts for South Korea trips after Germany shocker

With Sweden beating Mexico 3-0 on Wednesday, the central Americans' hopes of making it into the last 16 simply hinged on South Korea causing one of the World Cup's biggest-ever upsets by beating champions Germany.

None, or few, were expecting the Asian side to stage a late upset by which it knocked out the 2014 winners and steered the Mexicans into the next round.

Mexico fans became South Korea fans on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/s68RxJWesq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 27 June 2018

Following the game, Mexican fans thanked the South Koreans in every possible way to the extent that Mexican airline Aeromexico said it was offering 20 per cent discount on flights to the Asian country.

In Mexico City, dozens of Mexican people celebrated outside the South Korea embassy where they even carried Byoung-Jin han, the South Korean consul general to Mexico.

That’s the Korean consul general to Mexico, Byoung-Jin Han, celebrating with grateful Mexican fans outside the Korea embassy here. One fan said he took a shot of tequila with them earlier. pic.twitter.com/NGWEmRADUW — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) 27 June 2018