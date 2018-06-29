Advert
Thursday, June 28, 2018, 23:16 by Alina Anisimova

Watch: England fans still hopeful despite loss

The Three Lions will meet Colombia in last 16

Video: Jonathan Borg, Elisa Lemarchand

Adnan Januzaj's wonder goal helped Belgium pip England to top Group G and advance into the last 16 as group winners. 

Belgium will now meet Japan while England are handed a tough test in Colombia in the next round. 

Dozens of fans gathered around bars and open-air screens in Malta to watch the already-qualified England and Belgium battle each other to clinch the first place. 

Times of Malta headed to Cheeky Monkey, in Qawra,where many football fans watched the final game from Group G on the big screen.

