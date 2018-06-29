Advert
Thursday, June 28, 2018, 22:04

Watch: Khazri gives Tunisia first finals win in 40 years

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri set up the first goal and scored the second to give the North African side their first World Cup win in 40 years with a 2-1 victory over debutants Panama in their final Group G match on Thursday.

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef turned in Khazri's perfect cross in the 51st minute to cancel out a first-half own goal by defender Yassine Meriah, with the ball taking a big deflection off a shot byPanama winger Jose Luis Rodriguez in the 33rd minute.

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates.Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates.

Making their fifth World Cup appearance, Tunisia dominated possession and took the lead after 66 minutes when Khazri finished of a sleek passing move with a tap-in.

Tunisia were the first African country to win a World Cup finals game, beating Mexico in Argentina in 1978, but had since drawn four and lost nine, including Saturday's 5-2 defeat by Belgium.

Both teams had already failed to progress to the last 16 with Belgium and England qualifying from the group.

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

 

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. World Cup 2018: Germany knocked out at group stage

  2. World Cup 2018: Eight of the best goals so far

  3. Watch: Maradona says he's fine after post-match health scare

  4. Maradona 'shocked' by health scare coverage

  5. World Cup 2018: Ethnic Albanians crowdfund to pay fines for...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-06-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed