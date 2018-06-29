Barbie ventures into computer coding

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Barbie, the world’s most iconic doll, is venturing into coding skills in her latest career as a robotics engineer.

Four new dolls launched this week, complete with denim jackets and safety goggles, add to the doll's 200 careers, ranging from an astronaut to a politician.

Barbie's maker - Mattel - teamed up with Tynker, a kids coding platform, to give those who buy the doll six free computer coding lessons.

Mattel has in the past come under fire from parents and activists, saying the impossibly busty doll, along with her former career choices, sent a bad message to young girls.

But a launch of successful, more diverse dolls has done more than just inspire kids: worldwide sales rose 25 percent in the first quarter of the year, boosting Mattel's sales above Wall Street expectations - as the toymaker battles to get over losing its biggest retailer, Toys'R'Us.