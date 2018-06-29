Advert
Thursday, June 28, 2018, 07:06

Barbie ventures into computer coding

Doll's latest career is as a robotics engineer.  

Barbie, the world’s most iconic doll, is venturing into coding skills in her latest career as a robotics engineer.  

Four new dolls launched this week, complete with denim jackets and safety goggles, add to the doll's 200 careers, ranging from an astronaut to a politician.

Barbie's maker - Mattel - teamed up with Tynker, a kids coding platform, to give those who buy the doll six free computer coding lessons.

Mattel has in the past come under fire from parents and activists, saying the impossibly busty doll, along with her former career choices, sent a bad message to young girls.

But a launch of successful, more diverse dolls has done more than just inspire kids: worldwide sales rose 25 percent in the first quarter of the year, boosting Mattel's sales above Wall Street expectations - as the toymaker battles to get over losing its biggest retailer, Toys'R'Us.

