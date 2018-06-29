Advert
Watch: Thousands swing to the Isle of MTV, but crowd was smaller than usual

Questions raised over ticketing system

The Isle of MTV concert was held on the granaries in Floriana on Wednesday evening and, for the first time, broadcast simultaneously on the popular MTV music channel.

The stars for this year's edition, the 12th, were DJ Sigala,Elle Eyre, Paloma Faith, Jason Derulo and Hailee Steinfield, due Dimitri Vegas .and Like Mike.

Also on the stage was Malta's new-found talent Emma Muscat.

A cheering crowd of several thousands attended the free show, but attendance was lower than usual. Some of those present attributed the decline to the newly-introduced ticketing system. Although all tickets were taken up, not all those who took them appear to have shown up.

Sigala and Elle Eyre good things going with their summer anthem Came Here For Love. The chart-topping DJ surprised the audience by welcoming special guest FUSE ODG to the stage, to exclusively perform their tropical floor filler Feels Like Home.

Paloma Faith delighted those present with Lullaby.

Oscar-nominated actress turned pop star, Hailee Steinfield followed with a jam-packed set of summer hits including Most Girls. The hitmaker showed just what it takes to wow a crowd with her choreographed dance moves and phenomenal vocals.

Jason Derulo  stormed the stage with a squad of dancers, full live band and stunning visual effects, as he kicked things off with Wiggle and Whatcha Say and Want to Want Me.

Vegas and Like Mike wrapped things up with a visually stunning set which included bursts of Co2 and lasers. The world’s most acclaimed dance DJ duo took to the stage spinning hits including new single When I Grow Up featuring Wiz
Khalifa and All I Need.

The night, co-hosted by the Malta Tourism Authority, was brought to a close with the base-heavy banger, Liberte.

A disappointing view of the Isle of MTV showA disappointing view of the Isle of MTV show

 

