Today's front pages - June 28, 2018

Good morning, the following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers. As was the case on Wednesday, migration dominates the headlines.

Times of Malta reports on the arrival of the migrant rescue ship Lifeline amid calls by the co-founder of the Lifeline NGO for the harbours to be opened for 'real refugees'

The Malta Independent also leads with the arrival of the Lifeline, while it also reports how migration routes are shifting westward.

l-orizzont leads with a suggestion for visas to be issued to migrants.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a call by the Nationalist Party for clarity by the government on the migrants' issue, particularly on whether there had been a deal with Matteo Renzi, the former Italian prime minister.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports how two men accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia face new money laundering charges.

l-orizzont reports how unemployment has gone down further and is expected to stay stable.