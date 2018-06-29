Social Care Standards Authority starts operations

The new Social Care Standards Authority (SCSA) has commenced operations, taking over from the Department for Social Welfare Standards, the government announced on Thursday.

Matthew Vella.

Matthew Vella has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. He holds a degree in Social Work and a Masters in Family Studies and has worked in different areas in the social sector.

He also served on various government boards of directors including the Occupational Health and Safety Authority and is a visiting lecturer at Mcast with the Institute of Community Services.

The new Authority will be setting regulatory standards for different areas of social welfare services offered by public and private entities. The Authority will be responsible for the regulation and licensing of all social welfare service providers.

SCSA is also the designate Central Authority under the Adoption Administration Act and Foster Care Act.