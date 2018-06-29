No system to record hate crime in Malta

Police officers in Malta lack specific guidance on how to identify hate crime. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta is one of just five EU countries that do not collect hate crime data, with frontline police officers lacking specific guidance on how to identify these acts, according to a report by the EU’s Agency for Fundamental Rights.

The report, which throws a spotlight on each member state, notes that Malta does not have a specific system for recording hate crimes.

When confronted with a possible hate crime, frontline police officers use the generic crime report form and under the heading ‘action taken’ provide a full description of the circumstances of the incident. There is no specific guidance document on how to identify hate crimes, it explains.

The report reiterates the advice given to Malta last month by the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance – to introduce a mechanism that collects disaggregated data on hate crime incidents and records the specific bias motivation.

Member states need to be even smarter

FRA believes that this is necessary in order to monitor the effectiveness of the criminal justice system’s response. Publication and easy access to such data would, meanwhile, help assure victims and communities that hate crime is taken seriously.

It also sends a message to the public that hate crime is an evidenced problem that requires specific action across society.

While different Member States have their own ways of collecting data, Malta featured as one of those which does not.

Moreover, police officers need detailed guidance and systematic training to identify bias indicators to effectively record the motivation underlying a reported offence and therefore identify and record hate crimes.

Again, Malta made it with those (12 in all) that have no such guidance.

Victimisation surveys conducted by FRA continue to underline how hate crime and harassment towards several groups – migrants, LGBTI people and minorities – persist across the European Union.

However, official statistics rarely tell the same story undermining societal trust in the systems that are there to protect them.

The FRA said it insists that any hate crime system was only as good as the information it got.

“To send a strong and clear message that hate will not be tolerated in Europe, Member States need to be even smarter in their approach to measuring hate crime,” Director Michael O’Flaherty said.

Aditus is still the national researcher contracted by FRA.