More than 700 breaches by police probed since 2013

More than 700 complaints of corruption, excessive force and ethical breaches by police officers have been investigated by the Malta Police Force since 2013, official figures show.

According to the information, tabled in Parliament earlier this week, the Police Force’s Internal Affairs Unit received 768 reports over the past five years.

The unit investigates complaints or allegations of violations of the force’s policies, procedures and code of ethics.

Around 100 officers faced criminal proceedings as a result of the unit’s investigations, while another 100 faced internal police disciplinary procedures.

The information was tabled by Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia on Monday in response to a parliamentary question by Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi.

50 officers were brought before the now disbanded Police Board

While an average of just over 100 cases were probed by the unit annually, the figure rose to nearly 300 in 2015.

The information also revealed how some 50 officers had been brought before the now disbanded Police Board.

The board, an external body from the police, was replaced by the Police Complaints Board last year. It is tasked with ensuring the police do not insulate themselves from public scrutiny.

It is composed of people entirely from outside the Corps and is chaired by a retired judge.

The board’s reports on its workings are finally presented to the Commissioner of Police, the Minister for Justice and Home Affairs as well as to the Social Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives. In some cases, its reports may also be referred to the Attorney General.

Back in April the Times of Malta had reported how a police sergeant allegedly found in possession of synthetic drugs seized during a search got off the hook after charges against him were issued a day late.

The matter prompted an internal investigation.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that no action would be taken against the officer after an internal disciplinary board concluded that the charges brought against him were filed beyond the permissible time window.