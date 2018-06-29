'Megalomanic plans' for St George's Bay trample on neighbours' rights, MPs told

Residents of Pembroke have written to their MPs, complaining that the planned development by the db Group on the site of the Institute for Tourism Studies tramples on their right to enjoy their property in favour of a development of highly questionable benefit to the nation’s quality of life and tourist product.

"The proposed tower is so disproportionately high that it will cast almost

permanent shadows on the nearby apartment blocks, which house more than

1,300 residents. It will also dwarf St George’s Bay and severely undermine

its aesthetic beauty to the detriment of locals and the tourism industry," the residents said.

"We sincerely cannot understand how greedy developers are allowed to promote and even sell their megalomanic plans to beef up their pockets, out of complete lack of respect to anyone around them, including respectful Authorities which are intended to exist in order to properly analyse, discuss and decide with no strings attached, such massive developments, the mammoth effect of which will be a yoke for generations to come," the residents said.

The Pembroke residents alongside several NGOs and the Pembroke, Swieqi and St. Julian’s local councils are conducting the campaign ‘Do Not Bury Us Alive’ in order to highlight the negative effects that the development is expected to have.

A record of over 4,000 objections to the proposed project have been submitted to the Planning Authority.

The residents held meetings with the political parties during which they handed in their letter.

