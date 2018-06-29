Call for more public-private partnerships at Trade Fair opening

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne called for more public-private partnerships when he represented the prime minister at the opening of the Malta Trade Fair in Ta' Qali on Wednesday evening.

Mr Fearne said creating an open and attractive business environment had been one of the government's priorities and the result was evident as the economy grew, benefiting businesses and consumers.

He said the government also wanted to see more public-private partnerships in several sectors, as was being done notably with NGOs in the health sector.

A total of 200 exhibitors are taking part in the 61st edition of the fair, which previously used to be held in Naxxar.

Mr Fearne was shown around by Anita Mifsud, CEO of the MFCC, which is hosting the fair.