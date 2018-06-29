Ahead of Saturday's pro-environment protest, calls for strategic plan

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A group of NGOs are rallying support for a pro-environment demonstration on Saturday amid calls for public money to be invested in reducing pollution, increasing greenery in urban areas and sustaining quality of life.

The "peaceful, non-partisan demonstration" will start from City Gate, Valletta at 6pm.

In a joint statement, the organisations said piecemeal projects such as the Kappara and Marsa junctions, and the Central Link Project are not providing true sustainable solutions to the transport situation in Malta.

These projects have a major impact on health and environment through the removal of trees and the uptake of agricultural land, including the roads around Addolorata cemetery, at Triq Tat-Tabija and Triq Għeriexem in Rabat and Ġnien Duminku Mintoff in Paola.

Community needs and well-being should underpin any decisions taken for the country, the NGOs said.

"We need an integrated, holistic approach to planning that is truly based on the principles of sustainability and public participation, at every level of governance. Transport networks must be designed around the needs of people, not cars.

"We need a strategic plan for the development of Malta's infrastructure, not a piecemeal approach.

Mature and native trees should be cherished and protected. We desperately need more trees, green infrastructure and open spaces in our congested residential areas.

Malta's agricultural land, produce and rural environment should be valued and protected, they said.

The statement is supported by ACT, Attard Residents Environmental Network, Bicycle Advocacy Group, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, ‘Grow 10 Trees’ project, Għaqda Siġar Maltin, Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent, Malta Clean Up, Moviment Graffitti and Nature Trust Malta.