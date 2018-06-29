Pension due

I have just finished reading the article about pensions granted to Philip Sciberras, a former judge and a former MP, and I wish him the very best. If he deserves six pensions, may he get them all.

However, I would like to ask Prime Minister Joseph Muscat or Finance Minister Edward Scicluna how is it that I and other former IAL employees are still being deprived of our Treasury pension when we have concrete proof from the former Employment and Training Corporation that we were government employees for over 40 years.

Can I please get an answer from somewhere?