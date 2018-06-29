Advert
Thursday, June 28, 2018, 06:21 by Kevin Hodkin, Xagħra

No civic sense

Assuming littering fines will be enforced as vigorously as happens in the case of use of mobile phone fines while driving... I guess the place will still be a tip.

During my eight years in Mellieħa, I used to go to a hotel gym and then have a coffee in the foyer and, every time, I would hear tourists complaining of rubbish bags they spotted littering the streets as they walked to Għadira. They would also complain about overcrowding on buses. No wonder most do not come back.

We moved to Gozo last September and it is so much cleaner except over the weekend when the invasion takes place. Maybe it would be a good idea to have rubbish containers on the ferry, if somebody only bothers to furnish them with some.

Cycling in Marsalforn a few weeks ago, I saw schoolchildren clearing up the place only to realise, just two days later, that some litter lout had dumped a TV monitor there.

