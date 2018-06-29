More litter bins

I read with interest the piece on the endemic Maltese cultural malady of littering.

Surely, the first step towards a cultural change is providing litter bins, incorporating ashtrays every 10 metres in the most populous areas.

You cannot fine people if they have to walk around for hours carrying apple cores, used tissues, drink cans or cigarette butts.

Only when pedestrians have bins readily available will they stop littering the streets. And only then can other passers-by call them out if they do not use them.