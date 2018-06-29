Fast ferry service

I refer to the news item ‘Gozo Channel fast ferry partner has no background in operation’ (June 28).

I was the first to propose fast ferries for Malta and Gozo immediately the new Labour government took office in 2013. I proposed a consortium with Greek fast ferry investors as the backbone.

The largest Greek investors such as Hellenic Seaways and Blue Star Ferries were both prepared to join us and either of them would run a perfect service and would need nobody to tell them what to do or not to do. They run fast ferries to and from hundreds of islands in Greece and the Western Mediterranean. The only problem at that time was that we were not told this service would qualify for EU subsidies. As things stood at the time fast ferries were too expensive to operate and my local partners who had some experience running two previous fast ferries in Malta knew this very well.

Today the situation is different. Today it is all a matter of who pleases who to get this business irrespective of ticket costs.

In my opinion we just have to wait and see the outcome of this saga, but at the end unless the new operators have some good marketing ideas, the whole story will fade away like the three previous attempts.