Adrian Delia’s taxes

The report ‘Delia pays his taxes with a little help from the in-laws’ (June 18) exposed the Opposition leader for what he truly is – a tax-dodger, to put it mildly.

Had it not been so, the questions sent by the Times of Malta, including the one asking for a list of the furniture that Adrian Delia declared existed in dilapidated property, would have been answered, accompanied by photographs of such furniture. Instead, all we could see in the photos is a dilapidated, empty property. Rather than €15,000 worth of furniture, the only possible “movable” items in the property I can imagine must be rats and cockroaches.

This is why I now expect those “pseudo-political groupings”, as defined by Martin Scicluna – Occupy Justice, Awturi, Civil Society Network, Kenniesa (we need a few of them here in Mosta), Reżistenza Malta and, the latest one, Malta Ġdida, the same people wearing different masks – to organise their next monthly stunt and dedicate it to Delia once they had also dared hold a political stunt targeting our internationally-famous tenor Joseph Calleja in London, simply for taking part in a concert organised by Henley & Partners.

After all, their ‘hero’, slain blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia (God have mercy on her soul) had used harsher words, except for the Egrant fable fed to her by Maria Efimova, about Delia then about Joseph Muscat.

Meanwhile, the saga about the way Delia finally paid his tax dues continues to baffle rather than to illuminate.

Seriously, who can give credence to this man?