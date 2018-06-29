Zach Muscat joins Pistoiese

Zach Muscat will continue his career at Serie C side Pistoiese.

The Malta defender, whose contract with Arezzo expired at the end of last season, has agreed personal terms with Pistoiese and put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Muscat, who has 15 caps with the national team, was a key member of the Arezzo side who managed to stave off relegation last season despite the clubs being engulfed with financial problems.

Zach Muscat is a very strong and intelligent player," Federico Bargagna, Pistoiese's technical director told the club's website.

"The coach wanted Zach at all costs to strengthen the defence and we are happy to have close the deal. We almost signed Muscat during the January transfer window but the move was scuppered.

"Zach has great technical and tactical qualities and more importantly he is a very nice man and no doubt he will be a great leader for the young players coming into the team."

On his part, Muscat could not hide his satisfaction at moving to Pistoiese.

"I am very happy to have reached an agrement with Pistioiese," Muscat said.

"I had heard a lot of positives on the club and I can't wait to get started to help the club reach its long term objectives.

"I know that there are going to be a lot of young players in our squad next season and I'm ready to help them in their development."