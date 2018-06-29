Birkirkara held by KI Klaksvik

The Stripes had started in promising fashion and with a bit of luck they could have twice taken the lead.

They held more than their own against their opponents from Faroe Islands with Michael Mifsud prancing around to some good effect.

The first real shot on goal came from Uchenna Calistus five minutes into the second half but his effort was smothered away by goalkeeper Kristian Joensen.

Again, it was the mobile Calistus who almost stung, only for Joensen to pull off a reflex save.

Birkirkara’ sprightly start to the second raised the level of expectancy of the local fans as Paul Zammit’s men took the game to Klaksvik.

The game marked the 71st minute when Marcelinho delivered an astute pass towards Jake Grech, whose shot was blocked by a defender, Mifsud, lurking on the right channel, slid in to hit a rising shot past the hapless Joensen.

The onus was now on Klaksivk to up the rhythm. They rallied, briefly, but Birkirkara remained the more composed side.

However, it was Klaksvik who had the final say when Deni Pavlovic kept his cool to head a corner past Kristijan Naumovski.

There was little time for a Birkirkara fight now as the referee soon blew the final whistle much to the disappointment of the Birkirkara clan.

