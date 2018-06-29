What happened on... June 28

10 years ago - The Times

Saturday, June 28, 2008

Valletta mayor elected PN general secretary

Valletta mayor Paul Borg Olivier was yesterday elected as the new general secretary of the Nationalist Party, succeeding Joe Saliba who held the post for nine years.

Dr Borg Olivier, a lawyer by profession, was elected at a meeting of the executive committee with 41 votes, or 68 per cent of the 60 votes cast.

The other contender, newly-elected member of Parliament Charlò Bonnici, a human resources manager who served as private secretary to former education minister Louis Galea, got 18 votes.

One vote cast was invalid.

Dr Borg Olivier, who has been mayor of the capital city since 1999, expressed his satisfaction at the appointment, saying that his term is coming at a challenging time for the party. The PN will be opening its doors not only to party members but to everyone who wanted to participate in policymaking.

He said he had several priorities for the party, among them introducing a self-critical approach on how it works, the strengthening of the party’s regional and sectional committees, updating its communication methods and sending out a message of dialogue.

25 years ago - The Times

Monday, June 28, 1993

George Abela on voting irregularities

Some voters in the last election had no right to vote, Labour Party deputy leader George Abela claimed yesterday.

They included nuns and monks who were registered as voters living in monasteries when in actual fact they had been abroad for many years on missionary work or to study.

There were also people who paid just Lm10 to come by air to Malta, voted and then left again, he said.

Speaking in Żejtun, Dr Abela said that these irregularities had come to light in court after the MLP submitted over 2,000 appeals for corrections to the April 1993 electoral register.

The Nationalist Party general secretary Austin Gatt had said that three-quarters of the MLP’s appeals were baseless.

It now emerged, said Dr Abela, that more than half the number of appeals were justified.

The deputy leader wondered how many more people had voted irregularly and added that the MLP would continue to be vigilant and determined to see that the Electoral Commission was properly constituted.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Friday, June 28, 1968

Prince Charles to visit Malta

His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales , who will be 20 in November, will spend a private holiday in Malta as the guest of the Governor General and Lady Dorman from July 2 to July 10. Prince Charles will be staying at San Anton.

His Royal Highness hopes to see some places of interest, including neolithic and archaeological sites, Gozo and the Malta International Trade Fair.

Salina Project gathering momentum

Work is gathering momentum at the Torri Marku site at Salina where the Royal Engineers of the Malta Fortress Squadron are developing the area into a self-contained rock beach facility.

Four of the planned six pools have been dug out with the use of explosives and the Sappers are now levelling the pools’ bottom and clearing off soil.

One of the pools will be six feet deep, while the other five will be paddle pools for children.

Bathers are already making use of one of the pools although this has not yet been completed.